Hamilton and Verstappen, another ‘Styria and loose’

Lewis Hamilton keep betting on giving the favorite tag to Max Verstappen in every race. This time, he did it again after finishing fourth in the second free practice session of the Styrian F1 GP 2021 at 0 “384. But he cheated. The Briton was seen running more heavily loaded with gasoline because on his first soft rubber lap he couldn’t beat Ocon’s time. Something that already gives us clues of the fuel load he was carrying to hide potential. And then, on his fifth rubber lap, he set the best time, with which he would have surpassed Verstappen, but when he exceeded the track limits, the lap was canceled. Therefore, Max does not trust. Hamilton says this weekend “It will be difficult to beat the Red Bulls”. The Englishman stressed to the F1 microphones that his tire degradation was good, but that Red Bull is superior in race pace. And at a turn, although he thinks it will be “tight”, the Briton believes that Red Bull has more potential, especially because of the enormous speed of the Honda engine. To such an extent that Lewis said, “I don’t know what I’ll do when they start that engine. But Max, goes about his business and ignores Lewis’s words: “Hamilton was faster than me, but the lap was canceled, so the situation is different from what it seems looking at qualifying. It will be a close battle with Hamilton again this weekend from qualifying.. We will also have to see the weather. ”

The psychological battle between the two top contenders for the title continues, one more week. A constant push and pull. Rather, a ‘Styria and loose‘, for the place where it is competing this weekend. Again, the fight seems tight, especially because of the long-run pace of the Mercedes.

Hamilton: “We are a little below”

“I think they took one of my laps away from me and I was a lot closer, so yeah, it’s close. Particularly on race pace, (Red Bull) was really strong. Red Bull is throwing some really good shots right now, so we have to raise our guard, you know? And make sure we are ready for the return, ”commented the Englishman, focused on improving the car before qualifying. “I will do my best during the night to take the right steps in the right direction, but overall, I strive to get the most out of the car and I think, I don’t know if it’s a gap of four tenths. We will see what happens tomorrow, “he added.

“I think we were obviously a bit behind, particularly on a single lap, but overall today the car felt relatively solid. We have some weaknesses. As I said at the end of the weekend, we lost straight by a considerable amount, so we have to keep working to try to correct that, “he added regarding the improvement of the energy drink engine from Paul Ricard.

“I think it’s very close, I think, with the whole group. I think it will definitely be difficult to beat the Red Bulls. I think they just have that advantage, maybe more (than you see on the time table). I don’t know what I’m going to do when they start that engine, but I really don’t know what to say, “he concluded.

“In these second free practice, Hamilton was faster than me, but the lap was canceled, so the situation is different from what it seems looking at the classification. In general, it was quite good, there are things to improve but I am happy. I didn’t have to do too many corrections, but a lot can be improved. I felt good. It will be a close battle with Hamilton again this weekend starting from qualifying. We will also have to see the weather “