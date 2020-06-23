The car was the item that raised the most money, more than 60,600 euros

Hamilton managed to raise 28,600 euros with his jumpsuit, his gloves and his shoes

The Lewis Hamilton material has been the one that has managed to raise the most money at the FIA ​​auction together with RM Sotheby’s. The suit the Briton donated to the cause has sold for a total of € 28,600 and for his 2009 car, the McLaren MP4-29, he has paid more than € 60,600.

The piece that has managed to raise the most money at the auction has been the McLaren MP4-24 2009. 60,654 euros his new owner paid for it. This was the car with which Lewis Hamilton ran his third season in Formula 1 and in which he unsuccessfully defended his world champion title in 2008. That year he managed to win two races, in Hungary and Singapore, but it was only worth it. to finish fifth in the World Cup, behind the two Brawn GP and Red Bull drivers.

Just like in the real-world world championship, Hamilton has managed to raise the most money at the FIA ​​auction to raise funds against the covid-19. Lewis’ jumpsuit, gloves and sneakers have sold for € 28,600 and have become a pilot’s item that has sold for more money.

Hamilton has surpassed in this regard Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, who had also donated their racing overalls, gloves and sneakers. They paid 27,570 euros for Charles’s kit and 25,300 euros for Max’s.

It is worth mentioning that all the money that has been raised in this charity auction will be donated to the Red Cross, which does not stop allocating resources to end the covid-19 pandemic.

