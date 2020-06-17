LONDON (AP) – Some of London’s West End’s biggest shows, including « Hamilton » and « The Phantom of the Opera, » will not reopen until next year, the producers, while arts agencies warn that Britain faces a « cultural catastrophe » due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh, his partners and his group of theaters Delfont Mackintosh said that « Hamilton », « The Phantom of the Opera », « Mary Poppins » and « Les Misérables » will return « as soon as possible in 2021 «

The company said it was talking to its employees about « potential layoffs. »

Mackintosh, one of Britain’s largest and wealthiest theater producers, said the decision was « heartbreaking » and criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government for failing to offer theater producers « any tangible practical support beyond offers to get into debt, which I don’t want to do ”.

He said that due to « the (government’s) inability to say when the impossible restrictions of social distancing will be lifted, it is equally impossible for us to plan adequately for the future. »

Millions of music, theater, art, design, architecture and general publishing industry for the British economy each year, but the country’s clubs, theaters, cinemas, concert halls and art galleries closed in March as part of a national quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Shops and outdoor spaces like zoos are beginning to reopen, but indoor establishments remain closed due to social distancing rules, which require people to be kept at a minimum of two meters (6.5 feet).

The government says it is reviewing the distancing rule amid pressure from retailers, restaurant owners and others to shorten it to one meter (3 feet).

A study published Wednesday by research firm Oxford Economics projected that the UK’s creative industries could lose 74 billion pounds ($ 93 million) in revenue this year and that one-fifth of the 2 million creative sector jobs they are at risk of disappearing.

Caroline Norbury, executive director of the Federation of Creative Industries, the chamber of arts and culture, said that « without additional support from the government, we are heading for a cultural catastrophe. »

« Thousands of the world’s leading creative businesses are beginning to close their doors, hundreds of thousands of jobs will disappear and billions of our economy will be lost, » he said.

Norbury and other cultural sector leaders called on the government to create a « cultural renewal fund » and to continue to support programs that have helped freelancers and licensed workers during the closings. The Treasury plans to reduce the programs in the coming months.