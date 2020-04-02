All three start talking to their teams to see how they can help in this crisis.

Key move for the economic health of F1’s biggest teams

The Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton drivers have offered to lower their wages to minimize damage from the coronavirus crisis to their teams. The three are in talks with their teams to reduce their wages as a sign of solidarity with the other employees of their brands.

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are expected to follow the path started by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris and accept a cut in their pay for the coronavirus crisis.

These three drivers are, along with Valtteri Bottas, among the four who win the most on the grid, according to data published this week by the web portal Race Fans.

Mercedes and Ferrari, like McLaren, study what measures to take in this crisis. It must be remembered that they are the two teams with the most Formula 1 personnel: the Germans have more than 800 people on the staff and the Italians, more than 900.

The Great Circus begins to suffer, beyond the halt of races, the economic consequences of this crisis in its coffers. Mercedes has already begun to regulate the workforce of its car factories and Ferrari is also studying what measures to take to minimize damage. The pilots of both teams want to collaborate and help save costs in these difficult times.

After learning yesterday about the ERTE that McLaren will carry out, the British newspaper Daily Mail announces that Lewis Hamilton is willing to give up part of his salary and has already started talking to his team about reducing the 36 million euros he earns annually. Vettel, who earns around 27 million euros, and Leclerc, whose salary is nine million euros a year, also talk to Ferrari about how they can contribute to this crisis.

In this way, these three pilots would respond to Ralf Schumacher’s request, which highlighted how easy these athletes have to minimize the impact of this health emergency on sport. Give a little all for the common good.

