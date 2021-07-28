Hamilton and Mercedes launch an organization for diversity

The Ignite initiative, which has been in the works for several months (and which stems from the Hamilton Commission), will focus on helping ensure there is a broader pool of talent in the motorsports industry.

Hamilton and Mercedes will collaborate to fund the charity, which will work closely with the world champion’s personal foundation, Mission 44.

Speaking of the project, Hamilton, which has paid out close to £ 20 million (€ 23.4 million), said: “Mercedes has long supported my ambition to enhance diversity and inclusion in the motorsports industry. I am delighted that, through Ignite, we can formally collaborate to achieve this. “

“Diverse workforces are not only more successful, they are the morally correct approach for any industry.”

“The findings of the Hamilton Commission have provided us with a fantastic basis to begin our work, and I am confident that Ignite will bring about real and tangible change in motorsport.”

“For 15 years, I have been one of the few black employees in Formula 1, and I am proud that my work with Mercedes is going to change that for the better.”

The boss of Mercedes, Toto WolffI added: “I am delighted that today we can finally discuss our plans with the Ignite initiative.”

“Since we announced our intention to create a joint project with Lewis at the beginning of the year, there has been a lot of work and discussion in the background to fine-tune our goals and mission.”

“Opening up motorsport and becoming a more diverse and inclusive team is central to our values ​​and, with the full support of Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to having a positive impact on society and building a platform from which future generations can access and enjoy our fantastic sport “.

“Ignite will complement our team’s own Accelerate 25 program, and through these platforms we expect to see many more talent from underrepresented groups, both to join our team and to pursue careers in the automotive industry in general.”

Ignite will be working on a number of projects, striving to support Black students toward STEM subjects, as well as offering financial support to talented and motivated students who wish to pursue careers in motorsports but do not have the means to do so.