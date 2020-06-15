The Mercedes AMG team began its preparation for the unprecedented start of the 2020 F1 season next month in Austria, as a result of the pandemic. This has helped their pilots, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, to carry out their revival program thanks to a test at the Silverstone Circuit.

Rolling with the Mercedes F1 W09, a car that competed in the 2018 season and using the test tires provided by Pirelli, Valtteri Bottas was at the wheel of the car last Tuesday, while Lewis Hamilton did it yesterday.

The car did not have any components of the 2020 car, thus complying with the regulations. Additionally, the new biosecurity protocols established by Formula 1 were executed, which will be launched from the Austrian GP to be held from July 3 to 5.