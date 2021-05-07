Hamilton and Bottas, best for …

In the morning in FP1, Valtteri Bottas was the fastest. In the afternoon after the FP2 dispute, it was his Mercedes teammate, Lewis Hamilton. Alonso 5th and Sainz 8th

May 7, 2021 (16:15 CET)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) set the fastest time in FP2

The two Mercedes drivers were the fastest during the first day of practice for the Spanish GP, held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. In FP1 it was Valtteri Bottas who set the best time (1’18 ”504), while in the afternoon in FP2 it was Lewis Hamilton (1’18” 170). Behind the two Mercedes drivers and very close, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) qualified, just 1 tenth behind Hamilton. In fourth and fifth position respectively, the two Alpine team riders: Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard was only 3 tenths behind Hamilton, after setting a best time of 1’18 ”518. For his part, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was eighth (1’18 ”674), half a second behind Hamilton. Much equality between the pilots, as the 15th classified, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) was 1 second behind the leader of FP2.

The second free session (FP2) began with an ambient temperature identical to that of the morning (21 degrees) but higher on the asphalt, 40 degrees. Soon the vast majority took to the track riding the medium tires, with Latifi, Alonso and Verstappen the only ones remaining in their respective garages. Soon after, the three of them also rode the Pirelli medium compound.

Verstappen was the first to take the lead in the standings, although his time was soon improved by 6 tenths by Bottas (1’18 ”419), and then by Hamilton, who moved up to second place. Meanwhile, Alonso rose to fourth position. A “Virtual safety car” appeared on the screen because Sainz, while climbing a curb, lost a part of his Ferrari SF21.

Bottas and Hamilton were still leading the times, when with 40 minutes to go, they placed their soft compounds, as did the two Aston Martin drivers – Vettel and Stroll. Bottas improved the time set with the media even more and fell to 1’18 ”309, a time improved by Hamilton (1’18” 170).

Sainz’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, just put on the soft Pirelli, placed third behind the two Mercedes drivers. Sainz for his part climbed to fifth place, behind Alonso’s teammate, Esteban Ocon. Until Alonso, also wearing the “reds”, was placed fifth, between Ocon and Sainz.

During the remaining half hour of FP2, there was little change among the top finishers. Hamilton had the best time followed by his teammate Bottas, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso was fifth ahead of Gasly and Tsunoda, while Carlos Sainz qualified eighth, half a second behind Hamilton. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) second in the morning in FP1, he qualified ninth in FP2.

On Saturday the action will begin at 12h (CET) with the FP3 dispute.

CLASSIFICATION FP2:

1 Lewis Hamilton 1’18.170 2 Valtteri Bottas 1’18.309 0.139 3 Charles Leclerc 1’18.335 0.165 4 Esteban Ocon 1’18.466 0.296

5 Fernando Alonso 1’18.518 0.3486 Pierre Gasly 1’18.593 0.423 7 Yuki Tsunoda 1’18.619 0.449

8 Carlos Sainz 1’18.674 0.5049 Max Verstappen 1’18.785 0.615 10 Sergio Pérez 1’18.918 0.748 11 Sebastian Vettel 1’18.947 0.777 12 Lando Norris 1’19.092 0.922 13 Antonio Giovinazzi 1’19.122 0.952 14 Lance Stroll 1’19.134 0.964 15 Daniel Ricciardo 1’19.195 1.025 16 Kimi Raikkonen 1’19,213 1,043 17 George Russell 1’19,957 1,787 18 Nicholas Latifi 1’20,046 1,876 19 Mick Schumacher 1’20,326 2,156 20 Nikita Mazepin 1’20,753 2,583

