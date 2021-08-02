“Hamilton always made the same mistakes”

The Hungarian Grand Prix race was vibrant in many moments, but for the fans without a doubt one of the great moments was the brutal defense that Alonso made about Hamilton for more than ten laps.

In addition to the difference between the almighty Mercedes W12 and the Alpine A521, Hamilton had newer, medium tires, and indeed the Englishman had no trouble overtaking other cars throughout the race.

However, with Alonso it was different, and the Spaniard managed to keep him behind for enough laps to allow his teammate Ocon to win.

In social networks it was mentioned many times that this duel was reminiscent of the historical between Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher at the 2005 San Marino GP, in Imola. And precisely for that reason they asked # 14 this Sunday.

“No. Schumacher was three or four tenths faster at that time. Hamilton has a second and a half of car and a second or so of wheels, so he has two and a half seconds of advantage,” he explained to the DAZN F1 microphones. from Spain.

As to Hamilton, admitted that he hoped it would happen much earlier, but pointed to the seven-time champion’s lines as a cause of being able to defend himself: “He always made the same mistakes in the last two or three corners and couldn’t get ahead. I was waiting when he was going to do the last one. normal corner and get ahead of the first, which is what he did with Carlos: draw the last corner in a normal way and overtake him on the first lap. That should have lasted me, but he was making some mistakes. “

“I knew that I was not going to be able to keep him behind, but at the same time every lap that was behind him was gold for victory, because if not, he would have reached the head of the race.”

Ocon’s victory was the first of Alpine with that name, and the first of the Enstone team since they returned to Formula 1. And it arrived precisely at the Hungaroring, where Alonso also made his debut, back in 2003.

Fernando believes that making the decision to follow another path this time hurt him: “We had very bad luck again at the start. It could have ended in Esteban’s position. [ganador] or maybe from Sebastian [Vettel, segundo], because we started eighth, ninth and tenth, and going on the outside in the first corner today went badly for us and we lost a lot of positions there. And a bit of the race “.

Despite that bittersweet taste of a fifth place that could well have been a bigger booty, Alonso had words of recognition to his teammate and his team: “Without a doubt, top 5 is my best result of the year, and this is the best result of the year. team, with an unexpected victory. We have had bad luck in other races and today we have had all the luck with Esteban “.

“And I hope that for Alpine with that name it will be the first victory of many, and for Esteban as well. The first victory you will never forget, you will not forget that day. Enjoy today, live every second, because you will. remember forever “.

Finally, on the scrum at the first corner that ruined Verstappen’s race and caused an unexpected result, Oviedo’s joked, hinting with laughter that Bottas had done the dirty work for Hamilton: “Yes, today some did teamwork.” .

Now, Formula 1 is going on vacation until the end of August, when it will return with the Belgian GP. There, at Spa-Francorchamps, Alonso will have to maintain his talismanic routine of touring the track on Thursdays, something that since he has done it again, he seems to have been lucky.

“Yes, and it is very long …”, he lamented in reference to the seven kilometers of the Belgian circuit.

