Lewis Hamilton, a few months agoEdgar Su / .

It is difficult to venture if we did not want to or could not see it, but one of the great big mistakes that Spanish fans made with Lewis Hamilton was underestimating its beauty. We sin as novices, as innocents. We had jumped into the Formula 1 car with the first claws of Fernando Alonso and we loved to give ourselves to engineers on Sundays, at the time of vermouth. We talked about the cornering with a creepy familiarity and at first glance we felt capable of gutting the design of a chassis or a spoiler: suddenly, as the correct use of roundabouts, aeronautics no longer had secrets for us. Nor is the world of high competition, so to speak, in general. This was the country of football par excellence, that of the two great colossi, that of Perico Delgado and Indurain, that of Ángel Nieto, Jorge Martínez Aspar and Álex Crivillé, that of Severiano and Txema Olazábal, El Arancha, Conchita and the Invincible Army , that of Carlos Sáinz father … We were, as a consumer society of sports shows, at the ideal point of maturation to dive into the Great Four-wheel Circus but someone, by mistake or omission, forgot to explain the importance of glamor.

That young Hamilton who took the Asturian out of his boxes – and in addition to a whole country – treasured the great qualities required of a fantastic pilot but also a devastating physicist. He was, so to speak, devilishly fast and furiously handsome: the perfect claim for any team and a competition that has managed to exploit its brand image like few others. Alonso, our champion in that battle, represented the essences of the trade. He was a bull neck craftsman with pianist hands, a Psycho Killer in the best sense of the term, a state-of-the-art multitasking processor. The other, “the Englishman”, seemed to us like a laboratory product autado at the controls of a Mclaren for his nationality and the patronage of Ron Dennis, more concerned according to this theory for making homeland than for reaping good results. We did not want to see – or could not, I insist – the true potential of a colossus on the asphalt and in front of the photocall, an ebony James Hunt adapted to the new times: reasonably bad, insultingly good. The legends of Formula 1, as its special nature dictates, are built by winning races but also absent from a press conference at Paul Ricard to move to Paris and attend the posthumous tribute of the fashion world to Karl Lagerfeld.

In a similar and at the same time different way, Carlos Sáinz Jr. has had to deal with our main prejudices as fans and as a country for too long. Few labels cost less money in Spain than the “son of” label and having been born handsome, full of design and execution, does not help. His arrival in Formula 1 seemed to us the whim of a father with possible and good press, the subsidized ascent of the pretty boy in front of the hundreds of Sennas who were left along the way: anonymous, poor as rats, without a magic mirror to improve what Present. His signing for Ferrari confirms the talent that was assumed to the pilot, once stripped of misgivings and surnames. A future subscriber to glory awaits him, a couture team and an entire country behind, still rubbing his eyes because it will not be easy to assimilate that, this time, the handsome man is ours.