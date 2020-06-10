The Briton drove a Mercedes W09 today at Silverstone

Ensures that the program has been “solid”, without setbacks

Lewis Hamilton completed a test day today with a Mercedes W09 – with which he was champion in the 2018 season – at the Silverstone circuit and ensures that he is prepared for the return of Formula 1 at the Austrian GP.

The star brand did not want to get to the start of the season with its ‘rusty’ drivers after a kind of extraordinary preseason due to the coronavirus, so it decided to give them the opportunity to taste an old car on the British track.

Yesterday it was the turn of Valtteri Bottas and, of course, precautions were taken from Mercedes regarding the pandemic. Today, the hexacampeón has been put at the controls of the W09 to return to feel the adrenaline of a Formula 1 … and he feels fit to compete.

“I think it’s been 103 days or something like that – since the last time he got into an F1 car. Every time you take a big break, you always wonder if you can still drive. I haven’t felt that, so it’s positive.”

“So it is a good feeling to know that of course I can do it. I am ready, I feel fit. I hope you are all well and excited for what is to come,” said Hamilton after the test.

On the other hand, the Stevenage pilot is very happy to be back and says it was a fun day. In addition, it highlights that the team has carried out a solid and smooth program, despite the fact that the weather has not been optimal.

“It’s just great to be back in the car. When you first come out of the garage and hear this buzz … it doesn’t matter how many years you do it. Obviously it’s an old car, but it felt fantastic. Today we did a solid show.” aggregate.

“Valtteri’s day was on a dry track; my day has started on a wet track, plus on a slippery track like Silverstone. But obviously I grew up in this type of weather, so I’m used to it. I was able to feel good about the car,” Hamilton has expressed to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard