Hamilton acknowledges Mercedes advance but doesn’t trust Red Bull

The current world champion of Formula 1 He led the final free practice session on Friday of the 2021 Austrian GP with 0.189 seconds ahead of his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, and 0.217 over Verstappen, his great rival for the title this year.

The Englishman, who had been seventh in the first practice session of the ninth round of the year, 0.566 behind the Dutch, took advantage of the uncertain conditions of FP2 due to the rain and made the most of his W12. But he believes Red Bull is still one step above.

When it was dropped that a week ago he was two tenths behind Verstappen and this Friday he finished precisely two tenths ahead of the Dutchman, Hamilton replied: “Well, they have something extra in their pocket, I know. But I think we have done some little progress today. I think they still have those two tenths, or maybe it’s one tenth and a half, something like that. “

“We have definitely taken some small steps forward, but not enough to close that gap, it is not two tenths. But after a single lap, the car was good, quite good. However, I hope that on Saturday they improve a little more. They have basically a difference like the qualifying mode that we had. I’m going to ask my guys, I don’t understand where they get that advantage from. But it’s impressive and we have to work hard to see if we can match it somehow. “

Also read:

On the softer range than Pirelli He has taken this weekend to the Red Bull Ring, Hamilton acknowledged that it was difficult for him to adapt.

“I suffered a bit. FP1 was a bit difficult, because I was testing different variants of the car, and it did not seem to work. So I had to do a change similar to the one I had last week and again it was much better. In I’m generally happy with the car. Probably I’m not going to change too much, because most of the time: if something isn’t broken, don’t fix it, “he said.

As for the race pace for Sunday, Hamilton also believes it will be similar to last Sunday at the Styrian GP, ​​where Verstappen He far exceeded it.

“I’m pretty sure it’s still the same. The difference they are going to have tomorrow is usually the one they have on Sundays. But we are going to push, to try to make that difference as small as possible, and if we can improve the car something tonight, then great. And I would like to think that our long run was good, I will have to see, take a look now. Obviously, I have had my exit from the track, but we will wait and see, “he concluded.

Additional information from Luke Smith

The photos of Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

1/28

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

2/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

3/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

4/28

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

5/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

6/28

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

7/28

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

8/28

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, in pits

9/28

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

10/28

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Detail of the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W12

11/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

12/28

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

13/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

14/28

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

15/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

16/28

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

17/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

18/28

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

19/28

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes logo on the nose of Lewis Hamilton’s car, Mercedes W12

20/28

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

21/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

22/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

23/28

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

24/28

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

25/28

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

26/28

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

27/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

28/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images