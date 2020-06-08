The trend towards open source software on German public administration computers is accelerating and the city of Hamburg could follow in the footsteps of Munich.

The coalition of green and social democratic parties that govern the city-state of Hamburg have approved a document on digital policy to be developed in the legislature, which aims to reduce current use of proprietary software (mostly from Microsoft) and replace it with open source software.

“Digitization should be a key issue for the next legislature. We want to make important improvements, especially in the area of ​​digital administration. In the future, we want to focus even more on open source applications specialized in digital administration and also develop our own software, also open source ”, they cite in the document as a statement of intent.

They will also review software bidding procedures “addressing open source bids in procurement procedures on equal terms with other providers«. Something that is not always done with due equality in the opinion of the organizations behind open source such as the Open Source Business Alliance.

The agreement envisages creating and regulating future artificial intelligence applications in the Hamburg administration, with transparency, traceability and verifiability: “If possible, algorithms developed by or for the Hamburg administration should be made public. AI learning data must remain under the control of the authorities, and we want to introduce an inter-agency standard to verify non-discrimination in artificial intelligence and algorithms. ”

The bet on open source software in Hamburg can be seen as an “attack” on the large presence of Microsoft software in public administrations, although a spokesman for the Redmond firm told the German technology site Heise that the company did not see the desire for more open source software as an attack on itself. Microsoft now also uses and develops a lot of open source and welcomed fair competition, the spokesperson added.

Open source software in Germany

“With this decision, Hamburg joins a growing number of German states and municipalities who have embarked on the path of open source software, “said Peter Ganten, president of the Open Source Business Alliance, regarding similar movements in Stuttgart, Schleswig-Holstein, Thuringia, Bremen, Dortmund and Munich.

The case of Munich is the best known and controversial for his comings and goings. As you know, the Munich city council jumped into the media when almost fifteen years ago it decided to migrate its IT infrastructure from Windows and Office to Linux and open source office suites. A decision that was a huge boost to the use of free software in public administration, due to the large number of updated equipment (15,000) and the importance of the city that carried it out.

The argument for the change was the same as now in Hamburg: “break the oligopoly of proprietary formats and facilitate the use of open source software without having to buy a certain brand of software” and reduce dependence on proprietary software.

Beyond the loss of a few thousand Windows and Office licenses, Microsoft was aware of the damage that this project could do to their interests if it were successful and became an example for other administrations to follow. So CEO Steve Ballmer himself flew to Munich before the project was approved and tried to convince the mayor of the “bad decision” they would make if they replaced Microsoft software with open source alternatives.

The project could not be sustained over time and it is difficult to say if the reasons were technical, political or a mixture of both. No one escaped that in the Munich case much more than a few thousand licenses were at stake. We will see what happens in Hamburg.