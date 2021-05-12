Hamas launches more than 1,000 missiles against Israel, the largest attack in its history

The hamas militias (Islamic Resistance Movement) have launched more than 850 rockets from the Gaza coastal enclave against Israeli territory, in addition to 200 unsuccessful launches, since Monday, when a new escalation of violence was unleashed in the Middle East. Israel ha responded with more than 500 bombings, according to the army of that country.

The Israeli Army assured this Wednesday that it is acting “under the same guidelines as in (the 2014 war)” against Palestinian militias in Gaza, in the current escalation of violence that has left at least 35 Palestinians and 5 Israelis dead.

Just last night the exchange of fire between Israel and Gaza, Palestinian militias launched at least a hundred rockets towards the center and south of the country, which caused the death of two Israelis, including a minor. This brought the fatalities in Israel to five.

In the worst episode of violence in years, the Israeli Army has responded with retaliatory shelling that has left at least 35 Palestinian dead, 12 of them minors. The Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamist Hamas movement, confirmed the death of one of its leaders, Bassem Issa, a commander in Gaza City, the victim of an Israeli bombardment.

Isa, known as Abu Emad, is close to the leader of the militia, Mohamed Deif, and current chief of operations for the brigades in Gaza City that have led rocket attacks from the enclave against Israel.

The anti-aircraft sirens sounded during the night in Israeli towns adjacent to the strip, the southern part of the city of Bersheva, the metropolitan area of ​​Tel Aviv or other points in the center of the country.

The Israeli Army has reported that they have hit various terrorist targets and operations in the Gaza Strip in response “to hundreds of rockets in the last 24 hours”, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported the death of 35 people as a result of the violent clashes.

The Israeli Army has specified that since 3:00 a.m. (local time) more rockets have been fired against the capital, so families have been awakened and taken to air-raid shelters.

“Gaza terrorists are firing rockets nonstop while civilians in central and southern Israel they spend the night in shelters to protect themselves of the launch “, the Israeli forces have asserted through their Twitter profile.

On the other hand, Israeli media have indicated that there have been reports of heavy blasts in the city and that initial reports indicate that several of the rockets have been intercepted. Rockets have also been fired this morning at Ashkelon and Modiin, reports The Times of Israel.

Stop the fire

Israel would have rejected, On the other hand, the proposal put forward by the UN and Egypt to a ceasefire with Hamas, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu and collected by Israeli media. Presumably, Egypt and the United Nations would be working to stop the escalation of tensions experienced since Monday.

On the other hand, the spokesman of the Islamist movement Hamas, Hazem Qasem, in statements to Sputnik, has welcomed the actions of Palestinians who “have rebelled against the occupation in Lod, Rahat, Acre, Umm al Fahm and other cities and towns in the territory of occupied Palestine. “

“That represents the solidarity with Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank which once again confirms the unity of our people and the fact that Jerusalem is the most important national problem for each one of us, “said the spokesman.

In the city of Lod, also affected by the attacks from the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been declared and the Army has intervened due to the severity of clashes between Arab and Jewish residents.

“We are almost in a war”

The Israeli ambassador to Spain, Rodica Radian-Gordon, assures that the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians has reached a situation “extreme” and “unimaginable”, which implies that “We are almost in a war.”

The ambassador insisted that, had it not been for Israel’s anti-missile system, which is about 90% effective, there would have been a “real catastrophe”, since they pointed to the urban centers of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, “two very clear red lines”. Radian-Gordon considered that the number of shells being fired by the militias – more than a thousand – is intended to “saturate” the missile defense system. “It is a savage attack that Israel cannot help but respond to.“warned the ambassador.