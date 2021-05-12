Hamas launches 850 rockets from Gaza at Israel, which attacks the Strip with 500 bombings

Dawn in Khan Yunish, Gaza, with fire and smoke from the night bombings. (Photo: YOUSSEF MASSOUD via Getty Images)

Hamas militias have launched more than 850 rockets from the coastal enclave of Gaza against Israeli territory in the last hours, in addition to 200 unsuccessful launches, which Israel has responded with with more than 500 bombings, according to the Hebrew army.

The Israeli Army said today that it is acting “under the same guidelines as in (the 2014 war)” against the Palestinian militias in Gaza, in the current escalation of violence that has left at least 35 Palestinians and 5 Israelis dead. It was “the biggest coup since 2014,” the IDF has said.

The attacks between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) have continued in the early hours of this Wednesday with a last massive bombardment of 110 rockets from the Gaza Strip against Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion airport, while Israeli forces have also claimed be attacking targets in the enclave.

The Israeli Army has specified that since 3:00 am (local time, one hour less in mainland Spain) more rockets have been fired at the capital, so families have been awakened and taken to anti-aircraft shelters.

“Gaza terrorists are firing rockets nonstop while civilians in central and southern Israel spend the night in shelters to protect themselves from the launch,” Israeli forces have asserted through their Twitter profile.

On the other hand, Israeli media have indicated that there have been reports of heavy explosions in the city and that initial reports indicate that several of the rockets have been intercepted. Rockets have also been fired this morning at Ashkelon and Modiin, reports The Times of Israel.

In this new series of shots from Gaza into central and southern Israel, four people …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.