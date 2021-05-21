Hamas and Israel lay down their arms in the Gaza Strip, but not the threats amid the ceasefire that began this Friday



Palestinians celebrate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Photo: Fatima Shbair / Getty Images

The ceasefire between the Islamist group Hamas and Israeli forces this Friday was not forceful with clashes between the parties near the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem and in the West Bank just hours after the halt in the attacks was declared.

Israeli policemen launched Pepper spray Palestinians praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque after a “victory” parade through the “Holy City” in which messages in support of Hamas were chanted.

At the same time, the West Bank celebrations turned violent when Israeli officials fired gas at Palestinians near Bethlehem, the Daily Mail reported.

Ceasefire between Palestine and Israel from this Friday

The ceasefire was supposed to be effective this Friday at 2 a.m. after 11 days of bombings that left at least 244 dead. But, in practice, hostilities continue to provoke altercations between the parties.

Both Palestinians and Israelis claim to be the victors and threaten the rival side to resume large-scale attacks if the situation gets tough.

Threats Between Hamas and Israel Continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, in a special message from Kirya’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv that he is ready to respond with a new level of force in the event of a missile launch.

Hamas, for its part, said that finger is on the trigger if Israel crosses the red line as it did in Al-Aqsa.

“It is true that the battle ends today, but Netanyahu and the whole world must know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow in terms of the capabilities of this resistance,” Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau.

Netanyahu has faced criticism from conservatives that the fight against Hamas ended too soon or before the Israel Defense Forces could unseat the most important targets of the Islamist group’s leadership.

However, the country’s prime minister maintains that Hamas has paid a high price, as 200 militants have been killed in the airstrikes and some 62 miles of tunnels have been destroyed.

More than 230 Palestinians killed and 12 Israelis

Preliminary figures indicate that 232 Palestinians have died as a result of the fighting, including 65 children and 35 women; while 12 people, including two children, died in Israel.

For his part, US President Joe Biden called the ceasefire a genuine opportunity toward the goal of building long-term peace in the Middle East.

In a message from the White House, Biden said he spoke with Netanyahu and praised him for the decision.

“In my conversations with President Netanyahu, I praised him for his decision to close the current hostilities in less than 11 days. I also emphasized what I have said throughout the conflict: The United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself from indiscriminate rocket attacks by Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups, ”the president insisted.

Precisely, Biden’s reiterated stance makes the Party’s most progressive Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have used their time in plenary in recent days to question Biden’s interests as opposed to the safety of Palestinian collateral victims of the conflict.