Hamann to Cristiano: “He seemed a fool”

06/21/2021

On 06/22/2021 at 8:53 AM CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo monopolized all the spotlights in Portugal-Germany. It was one of the most important matches in this group stage, as both teams are listed as candidates to win the European Championship on July 11.

The team led by Fernando Santos, went ahead with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo at 15 minutes from the start. And the Juventus footballer showed his quality with a hat to Rudiger that caused great controversy on this second day of the Eurocup. The action was criticized by Hamann, a former footballer for Liverpool, Bayern and City, among others.

Cristiano’s start in this European Championship is remarkable. The Portuguese has scored three goals in the first two games. But the hat against Germany was not to the liking of the fans of the continental competition. Hamann was quick to express it on the broadcast: “I think it’s silly. The ball gets up, feints and then passes the ball with the heel without looking. He’s incredible and we know he knows how to do it but I think he’s looking down on his rival “, explained in Rte.

However, Germany ended up overcoming it in a match that ended with a favorable 2-4. “At that time Portugal was winning 1-0, he is the best with Messi, but he seemed like a ‘fool’. If you ask the German players, they will tell you what they thought, “Hamann added.“What was he trying to achieve? Maybe it meant the beginning of the German comeback “, finished the German.