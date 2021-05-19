Hama BT DRUM 2.0: compact yet powerful speaker that can be combined to create stereo

Lightweight and with a minimalist design, it is available in dark blue, light blue, yellow, green and red.

Hama, a German technology products company, presents its new BT DRUM 2.0 portable speaker: it is characterized by its versatility and convenience when starting it up. Its wireless function, its small size and its affordable price make it the perfect companion to listen to your favorite music from your mobile phone, tablet or laptop.

3.5w power

BT DRUM 2.0 has a power of 3.5 watts (quite high according to its size) and incorporates Bluetooth 5.0 technology — A2DP V1.2, AVRCP V1.4, HFP V1.5 profiles— to transmit the audio signal from a compatible device, such as a smartphone, within a distance of up to 10 meters from the source. It allows you to pair two units together to play your music with double the power and with a stereo sensation, always wirelessly, without the need for a single cable.

Free hands

It also stands out for its hands-free function, which allows you to receive incoming calls remotely. The speaker also has a 3.5 mm minijack analog audio input, to be able to integrate headphones, and AUX and MicroUSB connector, to be able to recharge it or connect it directly to the power.

Autonomy

Its lithium polymer battery offers up to 8 hours of uninterrupted operation. It only takes 2 hours for a full charge and incorporates an LED charge indicator, to know when it is ready.

Of aluminum

BT DRUM 2.0 is designed with a robust and high-quality aluminum body and includes a non-slip rubber on the bottom, for greater support and safety when transporting the device: perfect for taking your music anywhere easily. Its weight —171 gr— and compact measurements —7 x 6.3 x 6.3 cm— allow it to be transported effortlessly.

Price, versions and availability

The BT DRUM 2.0 speakers are available in dark blue, light blue, yellow, green and red, for a suggested price of 19.99 euros.

www.hama.com