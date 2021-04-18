Ham, Cheese and Chicken Dodgers

The word versatility currently few teams in the MLB can be defined to it, one of these few undoubtedly in recent years have been the Dodgers, organization that would be defined in good Dominican as a ham, cheese and chicken toast, in short, a complete.

The ninth of the Dodgers from The Angels It brings to mind moments of the past, mainly visualizing myself in the town of El Fildeo (I would not say the name), where I used to go with my parents to do the house purchases, there I always used to go very early, so I used to Have breakfast or even eat a good plate of rice with beans and goat meat as a garnish.

Why this? Well the Dodgers have at the moment a roster as compact as the textures of a bread filled with ham, cheese and chicken for breakfast, only teams like the White Sox, Padres, Yankees or if you want the Rays, have formed a nucleus with wide depth from players of position, starting pitchers and relief pitchers like these, a case that puts the team on a good pedestal looking competitive.

The Dodgers are currently positioned in the first position of the entire table of the National League, that separating them from the second to three and a half games, in addition to dominating the entire MLB With his record, all this without even being able to count on a player as important as Cody Bellinger, who has only participated in 04 games of the 15 of the organization in the team season. Meanwhile, the team has the luxury of calling rookies like Zack McKinstry, showing the performance to play day after day, month after month, as a starter.

One of the main points of the great depth of the Dodgers is located in their starting rotation, who have pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, Trevor Bauer and Walker Buehler as pointers in their rotation, pitchers who fight for who will be the great lion head and mouse tail in the playoffs, while they have as I endorse other arms like Julio Urías, Dustin Mays or even a David Price, who at the moment develops as a reliever.

As Clayton Kershaw pointers in such a short run of the LA season MLB already holds three victories, while Trevor Bauer two; Julio Urías two, followed by Walker Buehler and Dustin Mays with one win each. While Buehler leads the rotation in ERA (2.00), Kershaw in wins (3) and Trevor Bauer in strikeouts (29).

Combining a rotation of top-level starters, they also carry a great balance in their relief led by Kenly Jansen, followed by Blake Treinen, Victor Gonzalez, Scott Alexander, David Price and Corey Knebel. In addition, these also recently called from the farms the young Dennis Santana, showing great mastery for the big moments. And, also at some point, the flamethrower Brusdar Graterol would join that party, who is emerging as the next closer of the organization.

A point that should begin to be taken into account by Dodgers the sooner it is to change the closer title of Kenly Jansen, this being a game boot in moments of truth. Who no longer has the same straight as a 2015, but also continues as the baby cow, giving pity in the games where the true depth that manager Dave Roberts manages as foreman of the Dodgers on the MLB.

The part of the wood of the Dodgers It is not even an act of great presentation, a group that has been creating a nucleus with the insignia of being the most feared line-up of the entire MLB. With bats like Justin Turner, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor, Will Smith, this is certainly the main point that leads us to say that Los Angeles Dodgers They are the favorite for the championship title of the MLB for the second year. Same offensive part that leads all Big leagues in percentage of OBP (.365), in addition to as good in OPS (.836).

The good balance between youth and seniority is also another important point in the core of players from the Dodgers, group that can have great advisers in warriors of a thousand battles like David Price, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner, from the hand of players of momentum like Mookie Betts, Trevor Bauer, Walker Buehler, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager.

As that song would say: “The Dodgers are at their peak.”