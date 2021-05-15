‘Halston’ will have season 2 on Netflix?

Who’s who in ‘Halston’?

In the immediate aftermath of last year’s great success of ‘Lady’s Gambit’, Netflix again bet on a limited series for 2021 with ‘Halston’. It is a five-part fiction produced by and starring Ewan McGregor as its title designer, focusing on the rise and fall of his figure. One that, for a time, has defined luxury, fame, and status; Among his famous clients were actresses like Liza Minelli, who is also a character on the show (played by Krysta Rodríguez).

Based on the book ‘Simply Halston: The Untold Story by Steven S. Gaines’, ‘Halston’ comes to Netflix as yet another installment of the deal with super-producer Ryan Murphy.

In all five episodes, it explores how the man born Roy Halston Frowick eventually rose in status and fame to the point where he needed only one name, Halston, in which his brand, and the name itself, became the most valuable from him.

It’s worth noting, to be precise, that the official files and Halston’s family have distanced themselves from the Netflix series, pointing to its inaccuracy. “The HALSTON Archives and Family were not consulted about the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate and fictitious account of famous fashion designer, ‘Halston,'” the statement read. “The HALSTON Archives remain the only definitive and complete source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his papers and private effects.”

‘Halston’ will not have season 2

From the beginning, ‘Halston’ was advertised as a “limited series” (the series was first announced in January 2019). This means that the intention, in reality, is that the series does not have a continuation.

Now, it is true that something that is initially advertised as a “limited series” does not always mean that it will definitely be limited to a single season; the most famous example of this in recent memory is HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies,’ which returned for a runoff after its first season.

However, that is a different scenario than Netflix has with ‘Halston’, since ‘Big Little Lies’ is a fictional story and ‘Halston’ is telling a true story, adapting a biography of a historical person. And ‘Halston’ already tells all that story in its five episodes.

