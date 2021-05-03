‘Halston’ trailer, Ryan Murphy’s new series with Ewan McGregor

Netflix has released the official trailer for ‘Halston’Ryan Murphy’s new limited series starring Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor. Available from May 14, the series tells the untold story of the meteoric rise and fall of the first American fashion designer to become a celebrity.

Based on Steven Gaines’ book, ‘Simply Halston, Halston’, the series follows the legendary fashion designer as he leverages his unique and invented name in a global fashion empire that is synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era in which he lives, the 1970s and New York of the 1980s, until a hostile takeover forces him to fight for control of his most prized asset … the Halston name.

Alongside McGregor, the series stars Rory Culkin as iconic film director Joel Schumacher, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, close friend of the late fashion designer, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lamber, Vera Farmiga as Adele, Rebecca Davan. as Elsa Peretti, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, and Gianfranco Rodríguez as Victor Hugo.

Sharr White is the creator and writer of this series, which is directed by Daniel Minahan and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films. .

