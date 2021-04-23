Halston: the premiere date and first images of the Netflix series starring Ewan McGregor are revealed – Tomatazos

Known as the first international fashion superstar, Roy Halston Frowick Today he would turn 89, which is why Netflix decided to celebrate his birthday with a first look at the cast of his new miniseries focused on the famous fashion designer, a master of cutting, detailing and finishing, with the prominent actor Ewan McGregor ( Doctor Sleep – 79%, Christopher Robin: An Unforgettable Reunion – 66%) in the title role (via Collider).

Halston dressed and was friends with some of the most glamorous women in the world: Jackie kennedy, Elizabeth taylor, Babe Paley, Silvana Mangano, Lauren bacall, Martha Graham, Bianca jagger Y Liza minnelli. The designer was known for his simple, yet elegant style, with a color palette that included ivory, black, and red, with touches of fuchsia, electric blue, and deep burgundy.

The fashion icon retired from this complicated profession near the end of his days; in 1988 he was diagnosed with AIDS and died two years later from lung cancer. His life was full of successes, but also failures, also, during the 1970s he lived partying and constantly appeared involved in scandals and gossip. Based on everything that Halston was, the digital giant decided to honor him with a limited series that, as it has just announced, will arrive in its catalog on May 14.

As already mentioned, the new bioseries stars McGregor and Ryan Murphy (The Dance – 70%, The Normal Heart – 94%) is the creator, so it will surely be a great addition to the Netflix catalog. Murphy’s experience working on series like Hollywood – 50%, Pose – 90% or The Politician – 40% is a good sign of what he will be able to achieve with Halston.

In addition to McGregor as Halston, the series cast includes Krysta Rodriguez (Daybreak – 60%), in the role of Liza Minnelli; Rebecca dayan, like Elsa Peretti; Bill Pullman (Music, Glamor and Fame – 67%), as David Mahoney; Gian Franco Rodriguez, in the role of Víctor Hugo; David Pittu (The Blacklist), as Joe Eula; Sullivan Jones, as Ed Austin; Rory Culkin (The Trap – 60%), as Joel Schumacher; Kelly Bishop (Flesh and Bone – 58%), as Eleanor Lambert; and Vera Farmiga (Annabelle 3: Comes Home – 60%), as Adele.

So for fans of the producer, screenwriter and director, as well as fans of fashion history and Halston himself, Netflix released a handful of images that give the first look at the cast of the series in their respective roles. Here we show you them and leave the official synopsis:

The limited series follows the legendary fashion designer, as he leverages his unique and invented name in a global fashion empire that is synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era in which he lives, 1970 and 1980 in New. York, until a hostile takeover forces him to fight for control of his most prized asset … the Halston name. The series’ executive producers are Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films. Minahan also serves as the series director.

Halston sounds like a good proposal from Netflix and Murphy and best of all, there are only a few days left to find out what this new miniseries will be focused on a visionary fashion designer who worked very hard to project the image of what it is. people think he is a designer.

