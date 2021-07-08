Halsey’s Fourth Album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ Release Date, News, Tracklist

Three words: Halsey. Is. Back. Despite feeding us the masterpiece that is Manic at the beginning of 2020 — aka before everything turned to sh * t because of COVID-19 — Halsey is already gearing up to release their fourth album, titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, in a matter of weeks. Yes, WEEKS! What ever did we do to get so lucky?

As you may know, Halsey is currently pregnant and expecting their first child with boyfriend (and maybe soon-to-be husband? TBD), Alev Aydin. This just so happens to be a massive influence on the album’s storytelling, but before we get into that artistic goodness, here’s everything you need to know in the meantime:

Starting with the most important intel first: When is it coming out?

Mark your calendars, babes — If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is set to arrive pretty much anywhere you can stream music on August 27. That’s only seven weeks away!

What does the album cover look like?

Since Halsey is a bonafide artiste, they actually revealed the cover of her album in the most unique way ever — by heading to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, blowing it up on a massive framed canvas board, and unveiling it during a livestream for all their fans to see.

And in case you’re not an expert on French art from the early Renaissance period, Halsey’s cover seems to directly be inspired by celebrated painter Jean Fouquet’s Virgin and Child Surrounded by Angels.

Pretty sure this was Halsey when they were coming up the aesthetic for this album:

Who helped Halsey with the creation of the album?

Hope you like rock, because the album was produced by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Halsey gave us a little snippet of what to expect late last month, which is of course, to die for:

What has Halsey said about the album?

After revealing the cover art for the record, Halsey opened up about how the record will discuss motherhood in detail, saying:

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being. This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction! “

And that’s about all we know on Halsey’s album so far — be sure to check back here for updates!

