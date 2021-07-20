Halsey had her baby with Alev Aydin. The 26-year-old singer shared the sweet news on her networks.

Halsey has become a mother, she gave the beautiful news of the arrival of her first child with the screenwriter Alev Aydin, in her networks accompanied by a couple of photos.

The “Colors” singer took to her nets to introduce Ender Ridley Aydin.

“Gratitude” – Halsey wrote on his social networks next to the photos. “For the most rare and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

According to Halsey’s post, baby Ender was born on July 14.

Halsey and Alev were first related earlier this year. The singer announced her pregnancy in January by posting photos of her baby bump.

So, Halsey had her baby with Alev Aydin. Congratulations!

