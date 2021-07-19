Halsey and Their Boyfriend, Alev Aydin, Just Welcomed Their First Child

Halsey shocked their fans when they announced they were pregnant back in January, and subsequently treated fans to several gratuitous pics of their adorable baby bump as they grew and grew. But I am sad to announce that those baby bump pics will have to come to an official halt … because they recently gave birth! Halsey just revealed that they and boyfriend, Alev Aydin, welcomed their child last week, and it seems it was a safe delivery if the Instagram post announcing the news is any indicator!

“Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love, ”Halsey wrote on Instagram. “Ender Ridley Aydin, 7/14/2021.”

So … what’s next for Halsey and Alev now that they’re parents? There were some rumors about an engagement for the couple that started swirling around back in February, but Halsey reportedly doesn’t really see marriage as anything more than “just a title,” according to an Us Weekly source. But! Halsey and Alev have talked about taking that next step, though — they “have spoken about marriage” as something that can happen later in their relationship timeline.

“Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever,” the source added. “At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love. “

Congratulations to these crazy kids as they enter parenthood!

