Halo live-action series will be without showrunner – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Sadly, Master Chief is losing without even starting the campaign. New reports suggest that if there is a second season, the upcoming Halo series will not have the same showrunner. Today, the television project is still in development, with producer and screenwriter Steven Kane leading the way. Kane is said to hold his position until the completion of post-production on the first season in its entirety. However, once the job is done, he will leave the Covenant universe forever.

Two years have passed since Steven Kane settled in Budapest with the aim of taking the reins. His duties as a Halo showrunner began in March 2019 and he has been doing it full time ever since. According to Variety, Kane is already eager to return to the United States “for personal reasons,” which he will do once his commitment to the series is resolved.

On the other hand, until a week ago, it was still believed that Kyle Killen was pairing with Kane by serving as co-showrunner. However, the same Variety report notes that “Killen left the project before production began, as he felt he was unable to perform full-time showrunner duties during the filming of the show in Budapest.” Interestingly, he joined the project long before Kane, back in mid-2018, when Showtime announced that Halo would be made up of ten episodes.

In February 2021, the series in development left Showtime to finally fall into the lap of streaming platform Paramount Plus. Its production (still in force) has been sustained since the end of 2019, so it partially suffered the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently a first season consisting of nine episodes is reported, whose launch is scheduled for next year.

Regarding the argument, there are few details. Certainly Halo will address the same warlike conflict between humanity and the Covenant alien group; a war that we knew through the homonymous video games of Xbox Game Studios. We will witness the presence of Master Chief John-117 himself, played by Pablo Schreiber (Defending Jacob), Dr. Catherine Halsey, played by Natascha McElhone (Californication), and the artificial intelligence Cortana, who boasts the voice of Jen Taylor ( same actress who has assumed this role in the original games).

Source: CinePremier