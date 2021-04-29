‘Halo Infinite’ will support cross play between PC and Xbox consoles

Halo Infinite will support cross-play between Xbox and PC consoles once its launch is finalized in late 2021. Microsoft confirmed that its flagship title will admit cross play in multiplayer mode, as well as cross progression between platforms.

This means that it does not matter where you play Halo Infinite, as you will be able to participate in multiplayer games or progress in the campaign between devices. The 343 Studios game will be available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

According to the PC versionMicrosoft confirmed that they have worked closely with the community to deliver a “world-class” experience. The Halo Infinite that debuts on Steam and the Microsoft Store will offer advanced graphical configuration options, support for ultrawide monitors and triple key combinations.

According to Microsoft, the idea is build communities around games and not devices. This is important on PC, a field dominated by Steam that recently saw the arrival of other stores. Unlike Epic Games, Redmond opted for open to all platforms without limiting access to game options.

‘Halo Infinite’ and ‘Age of Empires IV’ coming to Steam this year

Craig, the favorite character from ‘Halo Infinite’

In the last year and a half we have seen releases on Steam of the remastered versions of Age of Empires, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Horizon 4 or Sea of ​​Thieves. The latter remains in the Top 10 of the best-selling games on the Valve platform. Microsoft announced that Age of Empires IV will arrive at the end of the year and will be available on Steam and the Windows Store.

Those who do not have a powerful computer to run the games may choose to xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud gaming service. The technology company announced that work on making console games accessible on PC via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The subscription offers more than 100 titles that can be enjoyed on older or low-end computers They don’t meet the minimum specs of modern games.

Finally, and as a strategy to attract more developers, Microsoft announced a reduction of the commission charged in your Store. As of August 1, those in Redmond will be left with only 12% of the revenue share. So far Microsoft charges 30%, a similar percentage to other stores such as Steam, GoG and video game consoles.

Halo Infinite it’s one of Microsoft’s biggest bets for this year. After debuting in a gameplay trailer in mid-2020, fans reacted negatively and the game was the subject of memes. The studio made the decision to delay its release, a safe move after the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco.

