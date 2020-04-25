Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

At the beginning of the year we learned that Mattel and Microsoft were preparing a new line of Mega Construx toys from the Master Chief’s next adventure, Halo Infinite, we were even able to take a look at the first revealed figures of this collection. Apparently there are still more figures on the way, because today several images came to light that show that a long-lived character in the franchise could return shortly.

SPOILER: We must warn you that the character we talked about for a certain reason stopped appearing in Halo, so maybe you would like to know what happened to him before you found out about his return. If this is your case, we recommend you then play the titles before reading this note.

Toys also reveal new equipment

You will surely remember that after Halo 3 the Brutes no longer appeared, creatures that since Halo: Combat Evolved were not lacking in the games of the series. After some titles without encountering these imposing enemies, apparently the Master Chief will come across this species again, according to images of new toys in the game.

According to a post on ResetEra, images appeared on Twitter that appear to confirm the return of the Brutes’ race to Halo, which until now was unknown if they would be present in Halo Infinite. Well, judging by the image, these warriors will return and it can even be seen that they will use the Banished Armor and new weapons.

On the other hand, there is one more image that also reveals the appearance of the Spartan Gungnir, with their characteristic Halo: Reach weaponry, but with a weapon that seems to be completely new in the series. If you think they are figures from the series in general, we remind you that the Halo Infinite logo appears on the box, so it is almost a fact that these characters will be in the game.

We leave you with an image that Draco720 shared on Twitter.

Bon le retour des Brutes dans Halo Infinite est confirmedé et visiblement en va avoir droit à une nouvelle arme (on dirait un fusil à pompe Brutes) ainsi qu’un nouveau Mauler on dirait pic.twitter.com/FfFtCVexZx – Draco (@ Draco720) April 24, 2020

What do you think of the return of the Brutes? Did you expect them to appear again in the franchise? Tell us in the comments.

If you are interested in Halo Infinite and you have always admired the audio work of the series, then the new installment will not disappoint you judging by this impressive special effects recording session.

Halo Infinite will debut in late 2020 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source 1, 2

.