It is a reality that a new generation of consoles is on the horizon. In fact, it is expected that by the end of 2020 we will have the opportunity to buy the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. This has excited many players and also some developers. Among them is Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of Halo, who thinks today’s consoles feel dated.

In a talk with VGC, Lehto talked about the technology that the next consoles will present. Specifically, he spoke about the solid storage unit (SSD) that will come on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, ensuring that it will make a difference when developing games.

“It will make a huge difference. It will open the door for expansive content that can be delivered more quickly. Players won’t be waiting in load times and we won’t have to hide the load behind movie scenes and that sort of thing, ”he explained.

Lehto later mentioned that this storage unit will allow everything to be better for the player: “It will help us do things seamlessly and smoothly for players when it comes to their experience.”

Lehto is excited to leave behind next-generation hardware

In the interview, Lehto was also very excited to make the leap to next-gen consoles. The above since it considers that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One since developing games taking into account their limitations can be complicated.

“I am really excited because one of the things that is very difficult for us at this particular time is dealing with these old platforms. These platforms have been around for how long, 7 years? Developing for them is like developing machinery for the stone age, ”he explained.

Later, Lehto acknowledged being familiar with these limitations: “I suppose one of the benefits of having spent so long in the gaming industry is that it is almost natural to build environments with some limits around them and understand the limits of memory, distance limits of drawing… all that is almost natural ”.

