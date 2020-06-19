Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In the past few days, 343 Industries and the Halo franchise have made it clear that they are against racism. That said, what was announced until then did not seem enough to them and now they are going to help more directly.

In a statement, 343 Industries announced that they will donate all proceeds from all REQ Pack purchases for Halo 5: Guardians made between today and July 19. In this way, the community will have the opportunity to get content for the FPS and help a good cause along the way.

All the money that is collected by this measure will go to the Legal Defense Fund. It is a legal organization that fights for civil rights and racial justice. It is worth mentioning that this association not only provides legal aid, but also has educational programs.

Get involved in the fight against systemic and unjustified racism. We will be donating 100% of the Halo 5 REQ Pack proceeds from today through July 19 to the Legal Defense Fund. Stand up for what’s right and help change the Black Lives Matteres world, ”he explained.

Halo 5: Guardians is available for Xbox O ne. You can know more about this shooter by clicking here.