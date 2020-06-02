By Sebastian Quiroz

After years of waiting, Halo and Halo 2 are now available on PC, so now it’s time for the third installment in this series to hit this platform. Through a statement, 343 Industries has confirmed that a limited trial of Halo 3 will be available on PC this month.

Although a specific date is not provided, 343 ensures that an early test of Halo 3 will arrive on PC during the first half of June. This is what they commented:

Halo 3 is the next game in our line to hit PC. In 2007, it was the Halo title that brought us Theater, Forge, and some of the community’s most beloved game types like Grifball, Infection, and many more. Halo 3 holds a special place in the hearts of many players and we know it is one of the most anticipated titles in the collection, if not the most anticipated. In good news, the public test for Halo 3 on PC is on the horizon. ”

This test includes five campaign missions: Sierra 117, The Storm, The Ark, The Covenant and Halo, as well as Forge, Theater mode and 10 multiplayer maps, of course you can also find custom game modes, social games and competitive games. All you need to enjoy Halo 3 on PC in advance is to be part of Halo Insider.

If you are not yet a Halo Insider, go here and sign up. If it’s been a while since you visited your Halo Insider profile, take time to make sure everything is up to date with your profile, including your PC specs (many people have been updating their machines during quarantine so make sure to your profile is updated). Make sure you are up-to-date and registered with a valid (and verified!) Email, it greatly improves your chances of being selected for testing. ”

On related topics, 343 Industries has confirmed participation in Halo: Infinite on the Inside Xbox in July. Similarly, the original composer of Halo will not return for the new installment.

