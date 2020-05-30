Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

343 Industries prepares everything for public testing of Halo 3 on PC, the next installment in the franchise to be released as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The company has already confirmed that the Beta will start sometime in June for members of the Halo Insider Program.

So it is not long before fans can finally enjoy this installment on PC. If you’re wondering what the public test will offer, we have good news for you, as 343 Industries shared more details about it. Thanks to this, we know that it will be possible to test various components of Halo 3.

What content will Halo 3 testing offer?

343 Industries confirmed that the first tests will give the opportunity to play a part of the campaign and test the multiplayer either from the Microsoft store version or from the Steam version.

The Beta will give access to campaign missions like Sierra 117, The Storm, The Ark, The Covenant, and Halo. They will be available at all difficulty levels, either solo or cooperatively.

Additionally, players will be able to take a look at various multiplayer maps and playlists. An updated customization system and Forge mode, the map editor, will also be available.

To make matters worse, the Theater feature, the full set of challenges and various configuration settings for PC will be enabled. Players will be able to experiment with fields of view, aspect ratio, resolution, fps limit, graphic quality, and more.

As of this writing, there is still no confirmed date for either public testing or the release of Halo 3. Despite this, we were able to see the first screenshots of the title running on PC. We will inform you of any other details shared by 343 Industries in the coming days.

You can play Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One and PC. Find all the news related to the saga at this link.

