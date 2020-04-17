343 Industries is still working to let gamers enjoy Halo: The Master Chief Collection titles on PC. Currently, fans of the saga can already play Halo: Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary.

The study confirmed a few weeks ago that the beta of Halo 2, the next title to be added to the collection for PC, was close to launch. 343 Industries will keep their word, as testing will begin today.

So you can participate in the Halo 2 beta for PC

Tyler “Postums” Davis, community manager for 343 Industries, revealed on his Twitter account that everything is ready, so public testing of Halo 2 for PC will start in a few hours.

The Beta will give players a chance to try out Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary. If you want to participate there is an important requirement that you must fulfill: you must be part of the Halo Insider Program.

In case you do not remember, it is an initiative that was presented in March 2019. Its purpose is that players can test the upcoming releases of the franchise and give feedback before the official premiere of the games. Here you can find all the details of the program.

According to Davis, players chosen for the Beta will receive a notice in their email to start playing when everything is ready. The tests are expected to start in a few hours, in the afternoon.

PSA: All Ring 3 blockers have been resolved at this time for Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary flighting to begin on Friday, 4/17. We will let folks know when buttons are being pressed for invites to roll out. Stay tuned to get tactical Marines! – Tyler “Postums” Davis (@ 343Postums) April 16, 2020

Earlier, 343 Industries confirmed that it was also preparing a preview of Forge and Theater mode for Halo: Reach, components that were delayed for PC. However, for now there is no new information on this content.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available for Xbox One and PC. There is currently no release date for Halo 2 for PC. Visit this link to read all the news related to the title.

