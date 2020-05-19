The patients in serious phases of COVID-19, SARS and MERS can experience mental problems during hospitalization and “potentially” after recovery, according to research reviewing existing studies of these diseases.

“Most people with COVID-19 will not develop any mental health problems, even among the most serious cases that require hospitalization,” Jonathan Rogers of the UCL Institute of Mental Health and one of the authors of the study that publishes The Lancet Psychiatry.

Still, “one in four hospitalized for COVID-19 may experience delirium during illness ”, a mental state characterized by changes in level of consciousness, behavior problems and sometimes hallucinations, indicates the note.

The study is a review of previous research on people who had to be hospitalized for coronavirus SARS 2002; MERS 2014 and current COVID-19.

The authors of the new document analyzed 65 studies that had been reviewed by other experts and seven pre-published texts and awaiting review, with data from more than 3,500 people who had suffered one of the three diseases.

During their hospital stay, “a significant minority of people” with some form of coronavirus experienced delirium symptoms how confusion, agitation and altered consciousness.

Almost 28 percent of people hospitalized for the SARS and the MERS they experienced confusion, and early evidence of the ongoing pandemic suggests that the delirium can also occur in COVID-19 patients.

On the possible long-term risks of post-traumatic stress, chronic fatigue, depression or anxiety, once the COVID-19, experts indicate that it is not yet known, because it is a recent disease.

So the team focused on previous studies on the SARS and the MERS. Scientists cautioned that what is known from previous outbreaks of other coronaviruses may be helpful, but not accurately predict the prevalence of psychiatric complications in the current pandemic.

Analysis of studies on SARS and MERS “Suggests” that “there may be a risk” of suffering depression, anxiety, fatigue and even post traumatic stress syndrome in the months and years following discharge.

Nearly one in three people hospitalized for SARS or MERS developed post-traumatic stress disorder, with an average follow-up time of nearly three years, especially if they had ongoing physical health problems.

The authors say that the medical community should be aware of the possibility of these problems occurring after the current pandemic.

There are several reasons why severe coronavirus infections can have psychiatric consequences, including the possible direct effects of the infection (including on the central nervous system), the immune response, and medical interventions.

Other reasons relate to the broader social impact, including social isolation, the psychological impact of a new serious and life-threatening illness, concern about infecting others, and stigma.

The authors acknowledge some limitations of the analysis, such as the use of some studies that have not yet been reviewed by other experts, including only texts in English or the small sample in some research.

Although, the epidemic of COVID-19 It has affected a large proportion of the world’s population, relatively little is known about its potential effects on mental health, the note notes.

Thus, Edward Chesney of King’s College London and co-author of the analysis pointed out that more studies are needed to know how to prevent mental health problems in the long term, investigate what factors may contribute to their appearance and develop interventions to prevent and treat them.

With information from EFE