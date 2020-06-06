It is clear that death also exists in Pokémon, be it through life cycles like those of Slowpoke, or what is the same, a completely natural version of the end of any Pokémon life. Although there is no official argument about Pokémon death, we know well that it is something common in the saga, even if it is indirect. In fact, it’s funny to know that Ash Ketchum himself would know death on several occasions, something that many would not expect.

And is that many we did not remember a somewhat special scene in the Pokemon anime from the Indigo League in which Ash was dyinglong before the events that would lead to his death and subsequent resurrection at the hands of the fight between Mewtwo and Mew in the first Pokémon movie.

This It’s not any joke and we will have to do a little memory to remember Ash’s first death in Lavender Town, while trying to hunt ghost Pokémon. This death may not have been recorded in the heads of many as such, as the anime does a great job “putting makeup” on the death Ash and Pikachu.

A very nice death

As we have said, this Ash’s first death (and Pikachu’s) takes place in Lavender Town in which both perish in a series of paranormal events when trying to hunt down a Ghost-type Pokémon. This would happen in the Season 22, Episode 22, after Sabrina amply defeated the Coach with her Kadabra and almost locked them in an enchanted dollhouse.

How Ash needs to beat Sabrina to continue her adventures and get hold of the Saffron City Medal, decides to take a trip to Pueblo Lavanda and go into the Pokémon Tower to get a Ghost Type Pokémon. After bravely going inside (without the company of the fearful Brock and Misty), they are greeted by Gastly, Haunter and Gengar, which he tries to catch, but it is impossible to harm them, which culminates in a chandelier falling from the ceiling and crushing them.

Before we can react to this unexpected event, Haunter extracts the spirits of Ash and Pikachu of their bodies, so technically they are dead. After lamenting his early death, the two protagonists tend to be ethereal ghosts and they even decide to play a prank to scare Misty and Brock. Although they succeed, Misty notices that something is wrong and decides, together with Brock, to explore the Tower and try to rescue the bodies from your friends.

Meanwhile, Ash and Pikachu go to Gastly, Haunter and Gengar’s room, where they learn that These Ghost-type Pokémon love to play pranks heavy and having fun at the expense of people’s fear. However, they listen closely as Ash tells them his story and the need to have a Ghost-type Pokémon to defeat Sabrina and thus be able to continue on its way.

Finally, Haunter decides to accompany Ash and Pikachu on their adventures and it will be essential in the Pokémon Trainer team so that this defeat Sabrina with relative ease. So, even if only for a short time, both Ash and Pikachu die in the anime, so they do not have a single and iconic death in the first film of the saga.

