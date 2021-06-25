Halloween Kills First Official Trailer Released

There was a time when slashers were the order of the day. Since the beginning of this century more than slashers we have had postmodern deconstructions of this genre with examples such as Scream: Scream Before You Die – 78%, You Are Next – 75% and The Town That Dreaded Sundown. That’s not to say that no attempt has been made to revive the old slashers of yesteryear.

The most persistent of them and that has managed to return is Halloween – 94%. The version that premiered in 2018, Halloween – 92% knew how to win over critics and the public. That’s miraculous because the truth is that all the sequels that came out over the years left a lot to be desired. In fact, for those who have not seen it, that sequel ignores the events of all the previous films, except the original tape. That was a good method of updating the plot, paying homage to the original, and ditching unnecessary events from mediocre sequels. After the success of that film, it was decided to make two sequels to it: Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. In both again the protagonist will be Jamie Lee Curtis. They were planned to be released on October 16, 2020 and October 15, 2021. Sadly, in 2020 the pandemic came to prove that it is the most ferocious and untamed slasher killer and killed those release dates. Now Halloween Kills It will be released on October 15 of this year and the sequel on 14, 2022. COVID-19 spared no one, not even Michael Myers himself.

Now that it is finally going to be released, Blumhouse and Universal Pictures have decided to release the first trailer for this film. In 2020 a teaser had already been released, but this is the first full trailer that has been released. It goes straight to the point as you can see here:

As you could see, the trailer is full of deaths and shows how the entire town is organized to end the common enemy: Michael Myers. In fact, due to this union of the community against a common enemy. Curtis saw it as a metaphor for the Black Lives Matters movement and the social protests that have been the order of the day in the United States due to cases of police brutality and systematic violence against racial minorities.

What we were seeing throughout the country of power, of the rage of voices, large groups of people coming together enraged by the set of circumstances, that is what the film is. The movie is about a mob. That is why it is very interesting, because it addresses what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we are seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We’re seeing it in action and Halloween Kills, oddly enough, fit into that, processed it. It was written before it happened, but then when you see it, it’s an angry group of people moving through the story like one big angry group, it’s very, very, very intense. It is a masterpiece.

These are definitely big words on the part of the actress, but they make a lot of sense actually. Terror is one of the ideal means, along with science fiction, to talk about the social problems that afflict our world.

On the other hand, the scriptwriter of the film, Scott Teems, promised us something that will be superior to the first:

I can’t really say anything about it, but I’m really excited. I saw a quick cut a few weeks ago and I’m a bit biased, but my instincts say that people who liked the latest film will be very excited about this one. It’s like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the biggest, baddest and most violent version of the first one.

