Hallmark announced the cancellation of “Home & Family”

Crown Media “Home and Family” has been canceled.

Hallmark Channel’s morning talk show “Home & Family” has been canceled. After the show had two hiatuses during the coronavirus pandemic, Hallmark announced that the show would return earlier this month. But, now it has been unexpectedly canceled.

The last episode will air on August 4.

Many viewers were not expecting to hear the announcement that the show had been canceled. Variety first reported the news, sharing a statement from a spokesperson for the show. The network said in a statement:

The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the last of the series. For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime programming, with countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertainment, and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew, led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, for their creativity, hard work, and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more thematic segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new one-hour format, three days a week. The final episode of the show will air on Wednesday, August 4.

Deadline reported receiving the same statement from Hallmark about the cancellation, as did other outlets. Hallmark Channel did not give a reason or motive for the show’s cancellation.

The series is directed by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison. At the time of this article’s publication, neither host has made a statement regarding the cancellation.

Actually, this is not the first time the show has been canceled. Variety reported that the series premiered on April 1, 1996 as The Home and Family Show. It originally aired on The Family Channel for two years. It was later canceled and then returned to The Hallmark Channel in October 2012 when the series was revived.

Mark Steines and Paige Davis were the original hosts. Cristina Ferrare replaced Davis and then Matenopoulos replaced Ferrare in 2016. Steines left in 2018. Heavy reported on the reasons behind Steines leaving here.

Home & Family had six Daytime Emmy nominations.

Hallmark had announced the return of the show earlier this month.

Guess what? We’re coming back! The whole family will be returning on April 5! With a brand-new format as a one-hour… Posted by Home & Family on Monday, March 8, 2021

The show’s return to the screen had been announced earlier this month. The new episodes were scheduled to begin airing on April 5, and production would begin on March 29, Deadline reported.

Instead of airing Monday through Friday for two hours every day from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Eastern time, the series was scheduled to begin airing only three days a week, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday . It would only air for one hour each day instead of two hours, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am ET. Now it looks like this new schedule will only last until August 4, when the show ends.

A spokesperson for the Crown Media Family Network told Deadline at the time: “This change strengthens the show, allowing us to create more detailed segments and interviews.”

Prior to this, the show had been on hiatus twice due to the pandemic. Production stopped in March 2020 when COVID-19 began to spread. It then resumed production in September 2020, as Heavy had previously reported, but was discontinued again on December 21.

