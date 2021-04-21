Halliburton, Baker Hughes results beat estimates, expect oil recovery

By Liz Hampton and Arathy S Nair

Apr 21 (Reuters) – Baker Hughes and Halliburton said Wednesday that North American oil markets are showing signs of recovery, as both energy equipment providers beat Wall Street expectations for their first-quarter results. .

The positive outlook contrasts with the figures from a year ago, when the pandemic paralyzed spending and oil extraction activity.

Revenues fell year-over-year for both companies, which said they remain committed to cutting expenses.

Halliburton reported earnings of 19 cents a share versus analysts’ estimate of 17 cents, data from Refinitiv IBES indicated.

The result comes as oil prices rebound from lows at the beginning of the pandemic, bringing Brent crude to close to $ 66 a barrel. In the quarter, the number of operating platforms in the world rose 11.5% to 1,231 installations, according to data from Baker Hughes.

Halliburton’s sales reached $ 3.45 billion, an increase of 6.6% from the previous quarter but a decline from revenue of $ 5 billion seen in the same period last year.

Analysts expected revenue of $ 3.36 billion, data from Refinitiv showed.

Baker Hughes’ earnings per share stood at 12 cents, beating Wall Street’s estimate of 11 cents.

The firm’s profit fell 40% in the first quarter, while adjusted operating income fell to $ 270 million, from $ 464 million in the last quarter.

Turnover fell 12% year-on-year, to $ 4.78 billion.

(Reports by Arathy S Nair and Shariq Khan in Bengalurul. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)