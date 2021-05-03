Halley’s Comet Remains Return in Meteor Shower

This meteor shower is visible from April 21 to approximately May 20 each year, and This year, the day of maximum meteor influx will be Thursday, May 6, although the days before and after this peak will also be clearly visible until near the end of the month.

The show holds up to 50 shooting stars per hour in the night sky, according to astronomers. They could be more if we assume perfectly dark conditions, without light pollution, without clouds and located in the radiant, that is, the point from which the meteors seem to emanate, directly over our heads. With a low altitude radiant, the amount of Eta Aquarids that we will probably see should be less, about 20 per hour rather; but it is still a great opportunity to enjoy the warm spring nights and gaze a bit at the stars while we wait for the meteor hunt. In this case, the radiant of the Eta Aquarids is in the constellation Aquarius, hence it is named after the brightest star in the constellation, Eta Aquarii.

For people in mid-north latitudes, the radiant will not be very high in the sky, so you should be able to detect meteors on the southern horizon. Observers in the southern hemisphere will have the best view and will see radiant rain in the north.

As NASA recalls, “the constellation Aquarius, home of the radiant Eta Aquarids, is higher in the sky in the southern hemisphere than in the northern hemisphere.”

The Moon will be in its waning phase during peak rainfall, so It shouldn’t be an obstacle to enjoying these shooting stars.

The remains of Halley’s Comet are responsible, on this occasion, for offering us the astronomical event in May. Subsequently, the Earth will pass through Halley’s path around the Sun for the second time in October, generating the meteor shower. Orionids, It peaks around October 20.

It takes about 76 years for Halley’s Comet to make one complete revolution around the Sun. The next time it will be visible from Earth will be in 2061.