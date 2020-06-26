Halle Berry ventures as director and premieres new film at Toronto Festival | AP

The actress Halle Berry she takes a big step in her acting career after moving on to directing and the next premiere of her film in the Toronto Festival.

The Hollywood actress has made a leap in the direction with « Bruised« a tape that would be released in September in the Toronto Festival (Canada), one of the most important in the world.

It is a great stage for actress in which she expressed feeling excited that her film is one of the selected ones for which she thanked the festival “for this wonderful recognition,” which she receives with humility. ”Likewise, she also thanked her castmates and the team of producers for the“ trust ”they have placed in her.

I’m like crazy), doing cartwheels in the garden. See you in September, « the interpreter of » Strom « from the » X-Men « saga wrote on her Instagram account.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the actress is the first African American to achieve a Oscar Best Actress for « Monster’s ball« In addition to the challenge of directing his first film, he also plays the leading role, Jackie » Justice, « a story that portrays a fighter of mixed martial arts who is also a single mother and how she will achieve the challenge of combining both facets.

For this, the actress She underwent training to keep fit almost daily, an exercise that has been extreme to portray the lifestyle of the protogonist.

It should be noted that the actress of « Catwoman« or » Swordfish « does not put limits in the cinema and its faceta as a producer that began with »Frankie & Alice« and continued later with the Spanish thriller Luis Prieto and has continued with » Kidnap « ( » Kidnapped) is also recognized.

Halle Berry, after several years of caring for her two children Nalah, 12 years old as a result of her relationship with the model Gabriel Aubry, and Maceo, six, together with actor Oliver Martínez, the actress returned three years ago to resume her activity in the cinema.

They were small and I decided not to work just because I should be there for them «

However, despite his desire to continue climbing in this race, he had no qualms about getting the Oscar and being part of « Die Another Day« like » Bond Girl «

Getting into the fantastic world of James Bond seemed fantastic to me. It was a great opportunity to change registration, « said Berry on that occasion.

Likewise, the actress who leaves no one indifferent about the Red carpet noted that winning the Oscar It was a great moment in his life, but since then his career has not changed.