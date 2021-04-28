Halle Berry Reacts After Fan Pokes Fun at Her 2021 Oscars Look

And the award for best Twitter reaction goes to…

Despite the social media commentary on her new look, Halle berry is having the last laugh. After Twitter user @troyeIlas posted a video of a fan joking about the bob and bangs Berry debuted at the Oscars, the 54-year-old actress retweeted the clip along with weary and laughing emojis. Needless to say, the social media follower was pretty surprised to see Berry’s response and wrote, “OH MY GOD?!?!”

Berry arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on April 25 with her chic chop, gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown and stunning Ridano jewels. The star was joined by her musician boyfriend Van hunt, who became Instagram official with Berry last year.

Later on in the evening, Berry presented the Oscar for production design, which went to Donald graham burt and Jan Pascale for their work in Mank.

Berry took home the trophy in 2002 for her performance in Monster’s Ball, becoming the first Black woman to win in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.