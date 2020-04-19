The actress used to be one of those people who do not know how to be alone, as she herself confessed

Three years ago Halle Berry he set out to break with the dynamics of jump from one relationship to another that she had followed throughout her adult life to learn to be alone. Since then he has focused on enjoying his own company and the experience has been so enriching that he is even considering turn your current singleness into your permanent sentimental state.

“I have learned a lot through my children. They are the people I really want to be with right now. When I divorced Maceo’s father, I was pretty lonely and it’s been three years like this. And it’s about my decision, without a doubt ”, The old Bond girl has revealed in a conversation she has had with her friend Lena Waithe via Instagram Live.

“I have decided to take a break. Before was one of those people who are always in a relationship, who always want to have someone by their side. But I decided that it was time to put the brakes on, to give myself a little space and dedicate myself to focusing on myself. It has been so incredible that I am considering staying like this forever. ”

The truth is that the interpreter –mother of a 12-year-old teenager with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and a boy of six with his ex-husband Olivier Martinez- She has surprised herself, because she never thought that she would last so long without a partner.

“I knew it was going to take me at least a year, with its twelve months, but that year it gave way to two and two became three. And it seems perfect to me because I think that this way I will have more possibilities to attract the right person for me in the next relationship that I get involved, because I will have had enough time to decide what my priorities are ”, He has explained to reveal what the ultimate objective of his strategy is: ‘return to the market’, but only if the perfect man crosses his path.

