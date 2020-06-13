The details of the production may be minimal, since the cast is still being formed, but since it became known who would be the protagonist of this Disney classic, the world went crazy. Going from a white Ariel to an African American was something that many did not take well but Halle Bailey responds to negative reviewsYes, and he says he doesn’t really care about this, as starring in the-The Little Mermaid ’live-action is much bigger.

Racial problems seem to resurface strongly from time to time, not that they hide or that people stop worrying, it’s just that occasionally something so strong happens that it reverberates in all corners of the world, such as the case of George Floyd recently resonated to such an extent that it served to give a boost to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

And although many could take it in the worst possible way, the 20-year-old actress has a quite positive philosophy about it as she herself comments to Teen Vogue in a recent interview where Halle Bailey responds to negative criticism with an attitude that we could equalize.

“We have always learned to keep our heads up regardless of the situation. No matter what someone has to say about you … keep pressing“Commented the actress.

Social media can be quite cruel and although everything has calmed down momentarily, it is possible that when more information comes out of the film the same series of comments will emerge again, but in an interview for Variety he said happily about being part of such an impressive production.