Half the championship passes through the Pizjuán

04/04/2021 at 06:30 CEST

EFE

Ten days from the end, less reliable than ever this season in its leadership, Atlético de Madrid faces a litmus test in Seville, defining to chart the future in LaLiga Santander of both teams, with Diego Simeone’s team so pressured by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Her numbers give her -16 of the last 27 points or just four victories in the last nine days- and her game awakens her even more; For example, that he suffered as much as he suffered in the last match against Alavés, entrusted to a goal from Luis Suárez and a save by Oblak, in the penalty taken by Joselu.

With the doubt of Joao FélixDue to the trauma to the ankle suffered with the Portuguese team, Simeone plans to raise Lemar’s position to complement Luis Suárez, who scored three goals in the last four games, up front; a movement that will reopen the door of the eleven to Saúl Ñíguez in the midfield, along with the undisputed Marcos Llorente and Koke. Yannick Carrasco is not available either, due to sanction.

Key break for Sevilla

On the other hand, Sevilla have benefited from the break of almost two weeks without competition in a season full of demanding matches in three competitions, which he had worn out many of his players.

They have had time to unload players such as the right-back Jesús Navas, the Brazilian midfielder Fernando Reges or the Brazilian center-back Diego Carlos, who accumulate many minutes of play, and others just out of injuries such as the Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos or the Argentine full-back. Marcos Acuña.

Probable lineups

Seville: Bonus; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Fernando, Jordan; Suso, Rakitic, Ocampos; and En-Nesyri.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez or Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Llorente, Koke, Saúl; Lemar and Luis Suárez.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (Extremadura Committee).

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Hour: 21.00h