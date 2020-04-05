What do all the mobile phones in the world have in common? Which work with SIM cards. Whether by means of a physical card or the so-called eSIM –electronic SIM cards–, what these small devices allow us is to call by phone, send text messages and connect to the internet, all depending on the rate we have contracted with our telephone provider .

In the past, mobile phones were only compatible with a single SIM card, whereas today there are multiSIMs, which allows us to have up to two different phone numbers. The big but is that these multiSIM devices give us a choice between or having a second card in our mobile or having a microSD but not both together. It depends on each one and their needs.

But luckily it seems that this terrible dilemma is about to end, because the SuperSIM are already among us. What is a SuperSIM? Well, something like a mix between a normal and ordinary SIM card and a microSD. If we have not convinced you with this explanation, keep reading.

SuperSIM: the best of SIM and microSD is a single card

The photo on these lines, taken from the GizmoChina medium, is quite exemplary. The SuperSIM allows us to have on the same card, two SIM and a microSD. In this way we do not lose any slot and we take advantage of everything that our smartphones offer us.

And this wonder for when? In China they were presented a year ago with storage figures between 32 and 128 GB and read and write speeds of 90MB / s and 60MB / s respectively. As we can see, the SuperSIM only brings advantages although … not everything in life is as beautiful as it appears to be.

At the moment the arrival of the SuperSIM is only intended for China and it is completely unknown when it will land in other countries. On the other hand is its price, the 32GB SuperSMm are selling for about $ 15 and the 64GB for about 30. They are not excessive prices but a little higher than conventional microSD cards. In addition, these cards only work with so-called hybrid phones, which are the ones that have SIM and microSD slots in their tray. Coincidentally these phones are those that come direct from China as well as the low and medium range Android, while the top of the range would not be compatible not only for not having a dual SIM, but also for not having a slot for the microSD. The Samsung Galaxy S20, the iPhone, the new Huawei and so many more.

So could SuperSIM be the future? The idea is honestly great and would be an incredible solution for thousands of consumers who have to choose between a second SIM or a microSD -and vice versa-. Now, this would imply that many brands would have to make their phones compatible with this new technology, something that frankly seems very complicated considering that current phones increasingly dispense with more features such as the headphone jack, the FM radio or the own microSD card slot.

And you, would you like SuperSIM to reach our markets?

