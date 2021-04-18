Half of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine

Half of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data updated Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country’s main public health agency.

50.4% of citizens over 18 years of age are partially immunized, while 32.5% are already fully vaccinated, a figure that rises to 65.9% for those over 65 years of age.

In all, more than 131.2 million people received at least one injection in the United States.

The application of the vaccine developed by the US group Johnson & Johnson was suspended throughout the country on Tuesday, after the cases of six women – one of whom died – who developed serious blood clots after the injection became known.

The US authorities assured, however, that this pause would not have a major impact on the immense national vaccination campaign, since the doses of the Johnson & Johnson immunizer represent less than 5% of those administered so far in the United States.

“There are enough vaccines for all Americans. That is absolutely indisputable, “said President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The Democratic president announced in early April that all American adults will be eligible to receive the vaccine from the 19th of this month.