Half of U.S. adults have already received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine

The main person in charge of the fight against covid-19 in the United States, Anthony Fauci, warned this Sunday that the situation in the country is “somewhat precarious”, after registering an average of more than 60,000 infections daily in the last seven days, despite the fact that half of American adults are already vaccinated with at least one dose.

Fauci explained that the immunization campaign will cause these figures to fall, although in the last 24 hours some 52,000 new infections of coronavirus -the lowest figure of the last week-, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

In a program on ABC television, the epidemiologist explained that the record number of vaccinated “is good news, we have to continue like this, although we must also ensure “that people do not let go of caution and declare victory prematurely.”

On the other hand, he anticipated that the decision of resume immunization with Janssen vaccine Johnson & Johnson will probably be taken on Friday and he doubts “a lot that they will simply cancel” the use of this biological.

This Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), reported that half of the citizens of the United States older than 18 years have received at least one dose of the vaccine against the covid-19 -about 130 million people-.

The number of adults who have received the complete schematic vaccination, on the other hand, is about 32%. Currently, most states have opened inoculation to everyone over the age of 16, while some are already advertising a surplus of unadministered vaccines, Bloomberg notes.

Following this rhythm, it will take another three months to ensure that 75% of the population is immunized, even when the vaccination rate has increased to about 3.2 million doses applied per day.