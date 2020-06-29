A little more than half of the inhabitants of Tokyo are opposed to the organization in 2021 of the Olympic Games in their city, after being postponed for a year, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, according to a survey released on Monday.

51.7% of people who responded to this survey conducted by Japanese media this weekend, said that the Games should be postponed again to canceled, while 46.3% said they wanted them to take place in 2021.

More precisely, 27.7% would like a pure and simple cancellation and 24.0% a second postponement, while 31.1% expect reduced Games and 15.2% complete.

Conducted by telephone by the Japanese press agency Kyodo and the Tokyo MX television network, between June 26 and 28, the survey collected 1,030 responses.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were postponed to the end of March, as the pandemic progressed, causing the worst disruption since World War II in the largest sporting event on the planet.

Japanese officials and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said clearly that the Games would not be postponed a second time, but canceled if the virus once again prevented the organization in full safety as predicted by public health specialists.

The Olympics must begin on July 23, 2021, maintaining the Tokyo-2020 appeal.

« We will organize the Games in a safe and serene environment for athletes and spectators from abroad, as well as for the inhabitants of Tokyo, » the governor of the huge capital, Yuriko Koike, recently declared in an interview with ..

