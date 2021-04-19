Half of the Spanish, in favor of legalizing the sale of marijuana

Young couple smoking marijuana (Photo: Dennis Hallinan)

Almost half of Spaniards (49.7%) are in favor of legalizing the sale of marijuana in some establishments and under certain conditions, while four out of ten (40.9%) are against it measure.

This is reflected in the latest barometer of the Sociological Research Center (CIS), whose field work was carried out between April 5 and 14.

This division of the Spaniards on the legalization of marijuana does not occur when it is asked, specifically, if it were for medical use, since 90.1% say they are in favor and a minority (4.6%) are shown against.

Regarding alcohol consumption among minors, more than half of the citizens (45.3%) consider that it is a “very important” problem and 38.2% “quite important”, while only 3, 7% give little or no importance to it.

For a large majority (84.6%), public administrations should implement measures to prevent minors from drinking alcohol and only 8.1% reject actions, considering that minors “will learn by themselves”.

Setting zero alcohol for minors who drive mopeds or motorcycles, prohibiting them from consuming alcohol on the street and in public places, as well as bottles and the sale of alcohol to them are the measures that Spaniards consider most useful to prevent young people from drinking.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Free donuts, marijuana and beer for getting vaccinated in America

New York Joins Other States in Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

The Civil Guard has arrested a gang of drug traffickers that transported hashish and marijuana

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.