Half of the population has a smartphone, in total there are 4,000 million active devices

50% of the world’s population has a smartphone.

Half of the world’s population has a smartphone. We do not say it but a recent study by Strategy Analytics in which it is mentioned that approximately four billion people currently use a smartphone.

What does this mean? That the smartphone is the most popular electronic device in the world, above computers, laptops and tablets.

According to the aforementioned study, 50% of the planet’s inhabitants have a smartphone. We are facing a very important milestone and that is that the growth since the arrival of the first smartphones in 2007 and 2008 is spectacular.

According to the graph, it is in 2010 when the curve turns sharply. In these years, cheap smartphones appear and 3G networks begin to be accessible to everyone. In 2016 the curve softens and it is that from this year it is verified that the smartphone is an indispensable device since fewer and fewer people do not have one in their pocket.

What is the reason for this growth? When the first smartphones appeared on the market, they were a luxury item. Not everyone could afford to buy one and therefore preferred conventional mobile phones. Those that only served to call and send text messages.

Over the years the price of the devices dropped. There were still expensive high-end smartphones but more and more brands were launching inexpensive models. Even Made in China became fashionable. Furthermore, the operators offered more data in their rates so that having a smartphone with email, web browser and social networks made more sense than ever.

Not surprisingly, smartphones do not cease to be small computers that fit in the palm of our hand.

