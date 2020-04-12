Service stations suffer from the crisis; some are on the verge of closure

Service stations, gas stations, are suffering hard in this crisis, so that in some places they are on the verge of closing.

Not only has the sale of fuels plummeted, but their prices have dropped dramatically; from the 1.35-1.40 euros of super gasoline at the beginning of March, less than a euro just at the beginning of Easter, while the diesel that cost about 1.25-1.30 euros has dropped below of the 0.9 euros.

According to the CHL – a hydrocarbon company – the sale of gasoline fell 83% in March and that of gasoline dropped 61% in the last week of March. In some gas stations the drop in sales was of the order of 90%. The Hydrocarbon Logistics Company moves 80% of the fuel sold in Spain.

Between the decrease in sales and prices, such as not being able to resort to the sale of ‘accessories’ – magazines, drinks, cookies, sweets, souvenirs, etc. – due to a lack of customers, revenues have dramatically decreased. Gasoline sales margins are not very high, so this is a business that is highly dependent on high sales volume.

The aggravating factor for this sector is that since it is considered strategic – road transport does not work without fuel – they could not close, they had to comply with their normal schedule, which in many cases has caused considerable losses.

Now, the government is willing to allow half of them to temporarily close or adjust their hours, and an order to that effect is expected to be published this weekend, at the latest on Monday.

The leaks indicate that 37% of the gas stations – those that are next to essential infrastructures or that have a high volume of sales. There will be 13% of gas stations that must meet a schedule of at least five hours. And the rest will be able to take advantage of the closing to a more drastic adjustment of schedules.

.